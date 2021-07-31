Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Tronox has increased its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE:TROX opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tronox has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.