TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the June 30th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 57.9% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,860 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPVG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 114,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,763. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPVG shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

