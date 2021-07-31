TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$875 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $847.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. 124,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,920. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

