TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $32.72. 124,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

