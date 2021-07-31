TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%.
NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $32.72. 124,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
TriMas Company Profile
TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.
See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.