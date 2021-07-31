Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at National Bankshares

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.83.

TCW stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$670.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.57.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

