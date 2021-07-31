Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Update

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TBABF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43. Trelleborg AB has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

