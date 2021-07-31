Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Update

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TBABF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43. Trelleborg AB has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

