Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $14.18. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,961 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,758,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,217,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

The firm has a market cap of $831.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.