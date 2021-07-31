TravelCenters of America (TA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TA opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $421.13 million, a PE ratio of 578.40 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

