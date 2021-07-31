TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TANNZ stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.