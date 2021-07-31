Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TNL opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

TNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

