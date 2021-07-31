Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:TNL opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
TNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.
In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Travel + Leisure Company Profile
Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.