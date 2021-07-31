Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $476.96 million, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Transcat by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Transcat by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

