Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $476.96 million, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

