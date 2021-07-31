Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 7,957 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 869% compared to the average daily volume of 821 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,286. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

