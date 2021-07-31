TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $122,675,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $42,284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in W. P. Carey by 68.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,191,000 after buying an additional 242,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

