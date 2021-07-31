Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$44.50

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRMLF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

TRMLF opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

