Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Increased to C$115.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMTNF. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Toromont Industries stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

