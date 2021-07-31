TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Price Down 24.4%

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM)’s share price fell 24.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 1,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29.

About TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

