Tlou Energy’s (TLOU) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON TLOU opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.41. Tlou Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

