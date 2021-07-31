Timothy M. Cook Sells 22,500 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $1,366,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,343,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,592,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

