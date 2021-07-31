Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,346 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 506,239 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.70. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

