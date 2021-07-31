Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,200 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.19 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.