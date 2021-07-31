Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 489,593 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 489,593 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 62.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after buying an additional 1,023,021 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at $806,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 188.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT opened at $15.70 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $693,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

