Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,330 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $115.27 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,657,868 shares of company stock worth $231,700,372 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

