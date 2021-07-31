Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Workday were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Workday by 29.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Workday by 7.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 242,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,223,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $234.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

