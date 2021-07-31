Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $314,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,245,000 after acquiring an additional 741,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after buying an additional 345,032 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 119,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,858,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,302,000 after buying an additional 85,919 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after buying an additional 80,439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.17. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $59.91.

