Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 9,141 Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGHY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 391,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 77,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 183,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter.

PGHY opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07.

