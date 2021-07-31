Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 269,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,678. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $106.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,380,000 after buying an additional 156,111 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after buying an additional 210,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $179,560,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

