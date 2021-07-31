TheStreet Upgrades Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

