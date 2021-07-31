TheStreet Upgrades AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.71.

AVB stock opened at $227.83 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $232.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,511,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

