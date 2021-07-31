TheStreet Downgrades IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to D+

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $958.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $559,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

