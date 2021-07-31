TheStreet Downgrades Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) to C+

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $367,633,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $144,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after buying an additional 454,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

