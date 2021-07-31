The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report $16.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.48 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $67.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $69.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $114.12 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.99.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

