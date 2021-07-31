The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $16.64 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $18.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

