The North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.47. The North West shares last traded at C$36.36, with a volume of 42,548 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of The North West in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$550.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.521562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

About The North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

