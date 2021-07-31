The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Raised to $61.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.73.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after buying an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,797,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after buying an additional 781,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after buying an additional 606,363 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

