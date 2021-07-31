The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. 6,122,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,648. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,075 shares of company stock worth $10,706,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,666 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

