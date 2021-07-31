The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.88) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

