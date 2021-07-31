The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.88. 788,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

