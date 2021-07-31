The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. 2,258,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,549. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

