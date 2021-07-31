The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.08.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,279,000 after purchasing an additional 301,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

