The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Position Raised by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $72.66 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

