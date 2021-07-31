The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 3,825,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.02.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,398,183 shares of company stock worth $104,920,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.