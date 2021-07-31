The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.0 days.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $67.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

