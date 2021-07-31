The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Shares of BK opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $358,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $68,109,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

