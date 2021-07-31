The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 536,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

