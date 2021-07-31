Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Thales has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70.

About Thales

