TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$144.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$119.91.

Get TFI International alerts:

TSE TFII opened at C$139.66 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$145.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$449,835,552. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 over the last 90 days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.