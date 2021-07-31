TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$144.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$119.91.
TSE TFII opened at C$139.66 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$145.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
