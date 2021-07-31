TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$104.95 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$137.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.86.

TFI International stock opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

