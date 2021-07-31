TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.86.

TFII opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

