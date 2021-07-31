Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $106.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXRH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.05.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 161,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

